Iran Revolutionary Guards Chief Hossein Salami Killed In Israeli Attack: Report

Israel's attack on Iran reportedly killed Major General Hossein Salami.

Salami was the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The attack targeted the IRGC headquarters, according to local media.

Israel's attack on Iran on Friday killed the country's powerful Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami, local media reported.

"Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the Israeli regime's attack on the IRGC headquarters," the local Tasnim news agency reported.

Mehr news agency carried a similar report.

