Jodhpur Lecturer Sets Herself, Daughter On Fire, Note Points To Dowry Harassment

A school lecturer set herself on fire along with her three-year-old daughter in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Friday. While the daughter, Yashasvi, died on the spot, her mother, Sanju Bishnoi, died during treatment on Saturday morning. Police have recovered an alleged suicide note that claimed she was being harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry.

On Friday afternoon, Sanju came back from her school, sat on a chair and poured petrol on herself and her daughter before setting themselves on fire at their home in Sarnada village of Dangiyawas police station area, police said. Neither the husband nor her in-laws were present in the house while Sanju and her daughter were engulfed in flames.

The police and the family were informed after neighbours saw smoke rising from the house. By the time they reached the spot, nothing much was left to be saved.

After Sanju died on Saturday, a dispute arose between her parents and her in-laws over her body. Finally, after the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the parents and the mother and daughter were cremated together.

The woman's parents, from Fitkasni village of Jodhpur district, have accused their son-in-law, Dilip Bishnoi, his mother and father of harassing their daughter and inciting her to die by suicide.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the husband and the in-laws. In the report lodged with the police, her father, Omaram Bishnoi, has filed a case of harassment and abetment to suicide against his son-in-law.

The police have collected evidence from the spot with the help of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, and during their investigation, found a suicide note. Her mobile phone has also been seized.

In her suicide note, the woman has accused her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law of harassment. She has also accused a man named Ganpat Singh in her note of harassment.

Police are trying to find out about the man. According to sources, Ganpat Singh and the woman's husband used to harass her together physically.