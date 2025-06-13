Advertisement

Videos Show Explosions, Buildings On Fire In Iran Amid Israel's Attack

Several videos surfaced on social media from Iran showing burning buildings and plumes of smoke rising from Tehran's skyline.

Read Time: 3 mins
Some 200 Israeli fighter jets took part in the strikes.
  • Israel conducted extensive air strikes on Iran, targeting around 100 sites.
  • Key Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists were reportedly killed in the attacks.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated the strikes aimed directly at Iran's nuclear program.
Tehran:

Israel attacked Iran in a series of air strikes on Friday, hitting about 100 targets including key nuclear facilities and military command centres. Several senior figures, including Iran's highest-ranking military officer, armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri, and the head of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, along with six top nuclear scientists, were killed in the attack. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Jewish state struck at the "heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme", taking aim at the atomic facility in Natanz and nuclear scientists. He said strikes would "continue as many days as it takes" while the Israeli military said intelligence showed Iran was approaching the "point of no return" on its nuclear programme and vowed there would be "no limits" to its response.

Multiple sites across Iran were hit in Israeli attacks. Several videos surfaced on social media from Iran showing burning buildings and plumes of smoke rising from Tehran's skyline.

Footage also showed destruction at the nuclear facility in Natanz.

In one clip, the top floor of a building can be seen engulfed in flames, with plumes of smoke rising toward the skyline.

Footage also showed a gaping hole in the side of a Tehran high-rise residential building that appeared to have sustained a targeted and localised strike.

Another video showed a building reduced to rubble, with thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky. State media said at least civilians, including women and children, were killed. 

In response, Iran launched 100 drones towards Israel, with the Israeli Military saying its air defences were intercepting them outside Israeli territory. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has warned Israel it faced a "bitter and painful" fate over the attacks.

An Israeli security source told news agency Reuters that Israeli Mossad commandos had operated deep inside the Islamic Republic before the attack, and the Israeli spy agency and military had led a series of covert operations against Iran's strategic missile array.

Israel also established an attack-drone base near Tehran, the source added. The military said it had carried out a large-scale strike against Iran's air defences, destroying "dozens of radars and surface-to-air missile launchers".

Some 200 Israeli fighter jets took part in the strikes, hitting more than 100 targets in Iran, military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said.
 

Israel Attack On Iran, Tehran News, Natanz Nuclear Facility
