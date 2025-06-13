Videos Show Explosions, Buildings On Fire In Iran Amid Israel's Attack

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Israel conducted extensive air strikes on Iran, targeting around 100 sites.

Key Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists were reportedly killed in the attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated the strikes aimed directly at Iran's nuclear program.

Israel attacked Iran in a series of air strikes on Friday, hitting about 100 targets including key nuclear facilities and military command centres. Several senior figures, including Iran's highest-ranking military officer, armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri, and the head of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, along with six top nuclear scientists, were killed in the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Jewish state struck at the "heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme", taking aim at the atomic facility in Natanz and nuclear scientists. He said strikes would "continue as many days as it takes" while the Israeli military said intelligence showed Iran was approaching the "point of no return" on its nuclear programme and vowed there would be "no limits" to its response.

Multiple sites across Iran were hit in Israeli attacks. Several videos surfaced on social media from Iran showing burning buildings and plumes of smoke rising from Tehran's skyline.

Residential building in #Iran #tehran have been burning tonight, Too many DEAD women and children 🇮🇷 💔



The warmongers have been seeking to DESTROY Trump's chance of negotiation with Iran and America's chance to secure a SAFER world 🇺🇸



— Organic Live Food (@OrganicLiveFood) June 13, 2025

Footage also showed destruction at the nuclear facility in Natanz.

Iran's nuclear minister has confirmed the destruction of the Natanz reactor, a key facility in the country's nuclear program. The statement marks the first official acknowledgment of the site's elimination. pic.twitter.com/hkmh7oWkNs — OSINT Aggregator (@AggregateOsint) June 13, 2025

In one clip, the top floor of a building can be seen engulfed in flames, with plumes of smoke rising toward the skyline.

Building goes up in flames in Tehran following Israeli airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/GE9JWNcsGF — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 13, 2025

Footage also showed a gaping hole in the side of a Tehran high-rise residential building that appeared to have sustained a targeted and localised strike.

Another video showed a building reduced to rubble, with thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky. State media said at least civilians, including women and children, were killed.

The building where Hossein Salami, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, and several others were liquidated. Tehran.



Bravo Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/QRQDIJC9nV — Bruno Roncalli (@ReyRexon48849) June 13, 2025

In response, Iran launched 100 drones towards Israel, with the Israeli Military saying its air defences were intercepting them outside Israeli territory. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has warned Israel it faced a "bitter and painful" fate over the attacks.

CCTV footage from earlier tonight showing the initial strikes by Israel against the Iranian capital of Tehran. pic.twitter.com/ENWp6GWbBS — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025

An Israeli security source told news agency Reuters that Israeli Mossad commandos had operated deep inside the Islamic Republic before the attack, and the Israeli spy agency and military had led a series of covert operations against Iran's strategic missile array.

Israel also established an attack-drone base near Tehran, the source added. The military said it had carried out a large-scale strike against Iran's air defences, destroying "dozens of radars and surface-to-air missile launchers".

Some 200 Israeli fighter jets took part in the strikes, hitting more than 100 targets in Iran, military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said.

