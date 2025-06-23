Moments After Attack: Video Shows Panic Inside Doha Mall After Iran Strikes

Iran struck the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar - An American air base in the country - to respond to US strikes on its nuclear facilities yesterday.

Explosions were heard in Doha, the capital of Qatar and one of the most developed cities in the Middle East. Air defence systems were activated, and sirens went off across the city. A video from the Doha mall showed the people screaming, panicking and running out of the mall.

The panic of Qatari citizens at the moment of the attack in a Doha mall. pic.twitter.com/HZCYRi8jZN — Brian's Breaking News and Intel (@intelFromBrian) June 23, 2025

Children, women and men were rushing toward the exit gate of the mall as Iranian missiles came toward Qatar. The country has shut its airspace along with Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE.

The attack comes in retaliation for the US bombing three nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend.

Live updates here

"The number of missiles used in this successful operation was equal to the number of bombs the United States used in its assault on Iran's nuclear facilities. The targeted base was also located far from urban areas and residential zones in Qatar, ensuring minimal risk to civilians," read a statement from the Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

A spokesman for Iran's Armed Forces said the attacks on the American base in Qatar were carried out by the Revolutionary Guards Corps.

"We warn our enemies that the era of hit and run is over," said the spokesman.

Located southwest of Doha, Al-Udeid air base houses around 10,000 US troops and serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command (CENTCOM). The base supports air operations, including combat aircraft and drones, and is a hub for operations in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan. It covers 24 hectares (60 acres) and hosts nearly 100 aircraft.

US President Donald Trump is currently in the Situation Room monitoring the Iranian retaliation.

Condemning the attack on the largest US military base in the region, hosted in the Gulf state, Qatar called it a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty.

"We express the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and consider it a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law," foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement.