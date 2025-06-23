Advertisement

Iran Launches Missiles Towards US Air Base In Qatar

A few hours ago, the US embassy in Qatar told US citizens they should shelter in place "until further notice". The short statement did not go into any specific detail, but said the alert had been issued "out of an abundance of caution".

Read Time: 2 mins
  • Iran has launched missiles at a US air base in Qatar's Doha
  • US President Trump is monitoring Iranian retaliation from the Situation Room
  • Iran threatened retaliation after US bombed its underground nuclear sites
Iran on Monday fired missiles aimed at an American base in Qatar, the largest strategic asset of the US army in the West Asia region, in retaliation to the attack ordered on its nuclear sites by US President Donald Trump over the weekend. 

Trump is currently in the Situation Room monitoring the Iranian retaliation.

Iran had issued threats to retaliate against the United States after Washington dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on the country's underground nuclear installations over the weekend, while President Donald Trump openly raised the possibility of the Iranian government being toppled.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as Tehran sought backing from one of its last major power friends for its next steps.

Earlier on Monday, Israel struck a jail for political prisoners in Tehran in a potent demonstration that it was expanding its targets beyond military and nuclear sites to aim squarely at the pillars of Iran's ruling system.

Qatar has temporarily closed its airspace, forcing planes to divert away from Doha - one of the world's busiest airports.
 

Iran, US
