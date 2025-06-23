Targeted US Base In Qatar With Devastating, Powerful Missile Attack: Iran

Iran today retaliated against the US, targeting the Al-Udeid base in Qatar, days after its nuclear sites were bombed in an operation overseen by Donald Trump.

"Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps with the sacred code or Aba Abdullah Al-Hussein (PBUH) has targeted the Al-Udeid base in Qatar with a devastating and powerful missile attack in Operation Besharat Fatah. This base is the headquarters of the Air Force and the largest strategic asset of the US terrorist army in the West Asian region," the Iranian Armed Forces said in a statement.

Iran will not leave its territorial integrity, sovereignty and national security unanswered under any circumstances, the Iranian Armed Forces said, in a message for "the White House and its allies".