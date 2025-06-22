Israel-Iran Attacks Live Updates: The United States on Sunday carried out a "very successful attack" on three nuclear sites in Iran, President Donald Trump said late on Saturday, as his administration intervened in the conflict between the Islamic republic and Israel that escalated last week.
Iran "must now agree to end this war", Mr Trump posted on social media as the US dropped 'full payload of bombs' on Iran Fordow nuclear site. Iranian media also reported that part of Fordo nuclear site was 'attacked by enemy strikes'.
The air war began on June 13 when Israel attacked Iran, in what it said was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons - an ambition Tehran denies. The attack raised alarms in a region that has been on edge since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023.
Israel is the only country in the Middle East widely believed to have nuclear weapons, and said it struck Iran to prevent Tehran from developing its own nuclear weapons.
Iran, which says its nuclear program is peaceful, has retaliated with its own strikes on Israel. Iran is a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, while Israel is not.
Trump, US Acted With A Lot Of Strength, Says Netanyahu
In a post on X, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Benjamin said: "President Trump and I often say: 'Peace through strength.' First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, @realDonaldTrump and the United States acted with a lot of strength."
Trump To Soon Address Media On Iran Bombing
US President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the media at 7.30 am (IST).
Iran Must Now Agree To End War, Says Trump
In another post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said: "This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!"
No Other Military In World Could Have Done This, Says Trump
Trump, Netanyahu Speak After US Strikes On Iran, Says White House Official
According to a White House official, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke after the US struck nuclear facilities in Iran.
US Bombed 3 Nuclear Sites In Iran, Says Trump
