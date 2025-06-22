"Promise To Destroy Iran's Nuclear Programme Fulfilled": Israel's Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that his promise to destroy Iran's nuclear programmes has been "fulfilled" following "perfectly coordinated" airstrikes carried out by the militaries of Israel and the United States. The Israeli premier also congratulated US President Donald Trump for the "bold" US strikes on Iran's Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities. He said the attack was a historic moment that could lead the Middle East to peace.

"From the beginning of the operation, I promised you that Iran's nuclear facilities would be destroyed, one way or another. This promise has been fulfilled," Netanyahu said in a video message posted on his social media handles.

"A short while ago, in perfect coordination between me and President (Donald) Trump, and in perfect operational coordination between the (Israeli forces) and the US military, the United States attacked Iran's three nuclear facilities (at) Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan," he added.

אזרחי ישראל היקרים, אחיי ואחיותיי.



במבצע ׳עם כלביא׳ אנחנו השגנו יחד הישגים חסרי תקדים בתולדות ישראל.



אתם זוכרים שמתחילת המבצע, אני הבטחתי לכם שמתקני הגרעין של איראן יושמדו, בדרך זו או אחרת.

ההבטחה הזו קוימה.



לפני זמן קצר, בתיאום מלא ביני לבין הנשיא טראמפ, ובתיאום מבצעי מלא בין…

Congratulating Trump on the success of the attack, Netanyahu said the American leader's "bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history."

The attack demonstrated America was "truly unsurpassed," Netanyahu said, thanking Trump for creating a "pivot of history" that will "help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace".

"President Trump and I often say, peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes peace," Netanyahu said.

He added in a separate statement that the US attacks had been carried out in coordination with Israel and said the promise of destroying Iran's nuclear programme was fulfilled.

Earlier, Trump announced on his social media platform that US warplanes had struck Iran's Fordo nuclear enrichment plant, as well as the Natanz and Isfahan facilities. The United States joins key ally Israel's bombing campaign after Trump spent days mulling possible involvement.

Israel and Iran have traded wave after wave of devastating strikes since Israel launched attacks on June 13, saying Tehran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies having any such ambition.