'Fighting Will Stop When...': Netanyahu On Israel-Iran Conflict

Israel was very close to meeting its goals in Iran of removing the threats of ballistic missiles and the nuclear programme, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

Speaking to Israeli reporters, he said: "We won't pursue our actions beyond what is needed to achieve them, but we also won't finish too soon. When the objectives are achieved, then the operation is complete and the fighting will stop."

"I have no doubt that this is a regime that wants to wipe us out, and that's why we embarked on this operation to eliminate the two concrete threats to our existence: the nuclear threat, the ballistic missile threat. We are moving step by step towards achieving these goals. We are very, very close to completing them," he said.

