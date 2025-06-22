Exclusive: Atomic Agency Veteran Warns of Global Nuclear Risk After US Attack On Iran

In a significant escalation of geopolitical tensions, the US launched a targeted military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, raising global concerns about the potential fallout and future implications. The attack, which focused on three key sites at Natanz, Isfahan and most importantly the Fordow enrichment facility, has prompted widespread speculation about the extent of the damage and the possibility of radiation leaks affecting nearby populations and neighbouring countries.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Peter Rickwood, former press officer of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Vienna and founder of Atomic Reporters, shared his insights on the situation.

Mr Rickwood emphasised that the full impact of the attack would take time to assess, particularly due to the underground nature of the facilities. He noted that without direct inspections of the vaults and centrifuge areas, it would be difficult to determine the actual damage.

Importantly, Mr Rickwood pointed out that Iran had recently declared the removal of nuclear material from Fordow and other enrichment sites, raising questions about their current location and status.

Mr Rickwood expressed concern over the IAEA's ability to perform its verification duties in a conflict zone. The absence of inspectors means there is no way to confirm whether the nuclear material is being further enriched, potentially to weapons-grade levels. This uncertainty adds to the complexity of the situation and underscores the need for transparency and international oversight.

Seven B-2 Spirit bombers were used to attack Fordow nuclear enrichment site in Iran

Satellite images of the attack have surfaced, but Mr Rickwood cautioned that these only reveal surface-level damage. He likened the scenario to a mine disaster, where the true extent of destruction lies beneath the surface. While acknowledging the military precision of the operation, he questioned whether the bombs penetrated deep enough to destroy the enrichment equipment and whether any of it had been removed prior to the strike.

The implications of the attack extend beyond immediate physical damage. Iran's status as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is now under scrutiny. Mr Rickwood warned that Iran might consider withdrawing from the NPT, following the precedent set by North Korea in 2003. Such a move would eliminate the legal framework for inspecting Iran's nuclear facilities, further reducing global visibility into its nuclear activities.

Mr Rickwood has a sombre reflection on the broader consequences of the attack. He expressed fear that the world is entering a highly risky and vulnerable phase, where diplomatic channels are strained and the potential for nuclear proliferation is heightened. The situation calls for careful monitoring, renewed diplomatic efforts, and a recommitment to international treaties that promote peace and security.

Mr Rickwood stressed on the urgent need for global cooperation and vigilance in the face of escalating nuclear tensions. As the international community grapples with the aftermath of the attack, the role of watchdog organisations like the IAEA becomes even more critical in ensuring accountability and preventing further destabilisation.