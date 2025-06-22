"Devastated Iranian Nuclear Programme": Pentagon Chief On US Strikes In Iran

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth today said that the United States strikes on key sites in Iran has completely "devastated the Iranian nuclear programme."

"The order we received from our commander-in-chief [Trump] was focused; it was powerful and it was clear. We devastated the Iranian nuclear programme," he said at a briefing at the Pentagon.

Mr Hegseth said that the precision strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites took "months" of planning and involved "misdirection".

"This is a plan that took months and weeks of positioning and preparation, so that we could be ready when the president of the United States called," he said. "It took a great deal of precision. It involved misdirection."

The US Defence Secretary added that the strikes did not target any civilian or Iranian troops. "This mission was not, is not about regime change. The operation President Trump planned was bold and it was brilliant, showing the world that American deterrence is back. When this President speaks, the world should listen," Mr Hegseth said.