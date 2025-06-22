Day After Nominating Trump For Nobel Peace Prize, Pak Condemns US' Iran Bombing

A day after recommending President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his "decisive diplomatic intervention" during last month's India-Pakistan conflict, Pakistan on Sunday "condemned" the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement, hours after the American warplanes and submarines bombed three key nuclear sites in Iran, officially joining Israel's war against the country.

Pakistan, which shares a 900-kilometre border with Iran, also reiterated that these attacks violate "all norms of international law and that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter".

"The unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran, is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond," it said.

Islamabad also called for bringing the conflict -- which began when the Israeli military attacked Iran last Friday, saying it had concluded Tehran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon -- to an end.

"Recourse to dialogue, diplomacy, in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter remain the only viable pathway to resolve the crises in the region," it said.

The Pakistan government on Saturday had said it has decided to formally nominate Mr Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize next year. The announcement came three days after the US President hosted Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir at the White House.

"The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis," it said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 people dead.

India, after finding cross-border links to the attack, launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan then launched a massive missile and drone attack, but the threats were thwarted. In retaliation, Indian forces struck airfields in Pakistan. A ceasefire on May 10 ended the hostilities.

US Bombs Iran Nuclear Sites

Donald Trump on Sunday said the American planes "completed a very successful attack" on three Iranian nuclear sites -- Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

"Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. The strikes were a spectacular military success," Mr Trump said in a televised address.

He called Iran the "bully of the Middle East" and said it must now make peace.

"If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier," he said.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Mr Trump said, warning Iran that "there are many targets left".

"But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes," he said.