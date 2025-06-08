Advertisement
Little To Show Post Operation Sindoor, Pak Tries Hard Again With Doctored Images

In the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan had scrambled to project a counter-narrative of success in hitting Indian airfields and installations

Read Time: 4 mins
Little To Show Post Operation Sindoor, Pak Tries Hard Again With Doctored Images
Adampur airbase: Dark soot near engine test pad is routine, not battle damage
Pakistan's claims of striking Indian military installations, including Sukhoi-30MKI and S-400 systems, have been debunked as misinformation using manipulated imagery. Analysts confirmed no damage occurred, highlighting Pakistan's reliance on fake content.
New Delhi:

Did Pakistan hit a Sukhoi-30MKI parked at Adampur air base in Punjab? Or destroy an S-400 surface-to-air missile unit at Bhuj airfield in Gujarat? Those are the two latest fantasies being pushed as part of a month-long campaign of wishful thinking and weaponised misinformation from Islamabad.

In the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan had scrambled to project a counter-narrative of success in hitting Indian airfields and installations. With little to show by way of actual damage on Indian military infrastructure, it turned to doctored satellite images, fake visuals, and misinformation campaigns. Two new instances show Pakistan hasn't given up, and is relying even more heavily on doctored or incorrectly projected imagery to suggest damage.

Top imagery analyst Damien Symon has serially debunked these claims over the last month, exposing how Pakistan attempted to fabricate battlefield success using recycled, manipulated, or misunderstood visuals, including imagery supplied by a Chinese satellite firm.

Here's a detailed breakdown of Pakistan's false claims, starting with the latest.

Adampur Airbase: Sukhoi-30MKI 'Strike' That Wasn't

Pakistan claimed it had struck and damaged a Sukhoi-30MKI at India's Adampur airbase. The satellite image used to support the claim showed a jet near what appeared to be a burn mark. Upon review, the image turned out to be from a time before the conflict and actually depicted a MiG-29 undergoing routine maintenance. The supposed damage was nothing more than soot buildup from repeated engine testing.

Bhuj Airbase: The Phantom S-400 Hit

Another image was circulated claiming destruction of an Indian S-400 radar system at Bhuj. The image showed dark patches on a military base apron. On analysis, these were revealed to be oil stains or fuel spillage from a vehicle maintenance yard. The image was captured well before any hostilities and had no relation to a strike.

Adampur Airbase: Faked S-400 Damage

A separate claim suggested an S-400 battery at Adampur was hit by Pakistan. The satellite image was heavily edited, with superimposed black spots intended to mimic missile impact craters. When compared to current satellite imagery, no such marks or damage were visible at the location. It was yet another instance of deliberate manipulation.

Naliya Airbase: Shadow Passed Off As Strike

Pakistan circulated an image of Naliya airbase that appeared to show soil darkening around the runway, suggesting a bombing raid. Analysis revealed the supposed damage was the shadow of an overhead cloud. The airbase infrastructure remained completely untouched.

Srinagar Airport: Visual Misrepresentation

A hazy image showing the civilian apron at Srinagar airport was used to suggest bomb damage. Multiple clear satellite images taken across different days showed no change to the site. The image being pushed was either altered or misread, with no visible damage found on the ground.

Adampur Airbase: Chinese Image, Same Fake Damage

Imagery released by a Chinese satellite company was also used to support the claim of a successful Pakistani strike on Adampur. The supposed damage area in that image matched an identical feature visible in previous imagery, long before the conflict. It was clear the mark being described as new damage was not related to any airstrike.

Jammu Airport: Tampered Visuals, No Impact

A widely shared image claimed to show damage at Jammu airport, with blackened spots along the runway and apron area. A comparison with high-resolution, post-strike visuals confirmed no destruction at the site. The image had been digitally altered, and the supposed blast marks did not exist in reality.

Across every instance, Pakistan's claims have failed basic verification. None of the Indian sites shown as targets suffered any real damage from Pakistan's retaliation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had even visited the Adampur airbase days after Operation Sindoor began.

On the contrary, high-resolution satellite imagery of Indian airstrikes on Pakistani airbases, especially Jacobabad and Bholari, reveals extensive repair activity. Tarpaulin sheets have been deployed to cover structures and aircraft, almost certainly to hide the extent of physical damage on the ground.

Show full article

NDTV News
