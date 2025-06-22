"Every American A Target": Iranian Media's Big Warning After US Attacks

Iranian state television on Sunday has reportedly warned that "every American citizen or military personnel" in the Middle East is now on Tehran's "target" following US airstrikes on Iran's three nuclear sites-- including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. In a video going viral on social media, an Iranian state television anchor was heard issuing a warning to US President Donald Trump that Iran will end the conflict he started by bombing Iran's facilities.

"The US has committed a crime against Iran by violating Iran's airspace. It has no place in the West Asian region. Mr President of the United States, you started it and we will end it," the Iranian broadcaster said, while a graphic of US bases in the region ran in the background.

JUST IN: Iranian state television displays a graphic of U.S. bases in the Middle East titled: "Within the fire range of Iran."



"Mr. Trump, you started it, and we will end it." pic.twitter.com/8eculMnwAG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 22, 2025

The US has several military bases in the Middle East, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar-- the largest in the region, along with the US Navy Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, Al Asad Air Base and Harir Air Base in Iraq and Al Tanf Garrison military base in southern Syria, Ali al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

Iran International also quoted a presenter from the IRNA as saying that every US civilian and military personnel in the region is now a "legitimate target."

"The battle has just begun, Mr. Trump! Now you talk of peace? We will deal with you in a way that makes you understand the consequences of recklessness," another Iranian presenter said in a state TV program, the report said.

The threats came after US forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites on Saturday, with President Trump warning Tehran it would face more devastating attacks if it does not agree to peace. After days of deliberation and long before his self-imposed two-week deadline, Trump's decision to join Israel's military campaign against its major rival Iran is a major escalation of the conflict and risks opening a new era of instability in the Middle East.

"The strikes were a spectacular military success," Trump said in a televised address that lasted just over three minutes.

"Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated," he said, adding that Iran's future held "either peace or tragedy," and there were many other targets that could be hit by the U.S. military.

"If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill."

The US reached out to Iran diplomatically on Saturday to say the strikes are all the U.S. plans and it does not aim for regime change, CBS News reported.

Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity show that six bunker-buster bombs were dropped on Fordow, while 30 Tomahawk missiles were fired against other nuclear sites, including Natanz, Isfahan.