"Brutal Act That Contravenes International Law": Iran Confirms US Strikes

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation confirmed attacks that took place on three of its nuclear sites early on Sunday and said it would not allow the development of its "national industry" -- an apparent reference to the country's nuclear development -- to be stopped.

Tehran's agency also said the attacks on its nuclear sites violate international law, without clarifying the extent of the damage from the US strikes that President Donald Trump announced earlier. The US military earlier had carried out strikes on Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites.

"The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national industry, which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, to be stopped," it said in its statement.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has also warned his country's "response to the continued aggression of the Zionist regime will be more devastating" during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Iranian authorities said there was "no danger" to residents in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, following the US attack on a nearby mountain-buried nuclear enrichment site.

"There is no danger to the people of Qom and the surrounding area" around the Fordo nuclear enrichment site, said the province's crisis management department in a statement, according to the state media.

US Intervention In The Israel-Iran Conflict

Trump said the US military carried out a "very successful attack" on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site," Fordo, he said, adding that the planes were safely out of Iranian airspace and on the way home. The President said that after the strikes, Iran "must now agree to end this war", insisting that under no circumstances should Iran possess a nuclear weapon.