"Will Respond Again In Case...": Iran Warns US After Attack On Qatar Base

He said Iran will be ready to respond again in case of further action by the U.S., according a statement posted by the Iranian foreign ministry's account on Telegram.

Tehran:

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday that Tehran's attack on U.S military base al-Udeid in Qatar came in response to the U.S. "aggression against Iran's territorial integrity and sovereignty."

