"Will Respond Again In Case...": Iran Warns US After Attack On Qatar Base

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday that Tehran's attack on U.S military base al-Udeid in Qatar came in response to the U.S. "aggression against Iran's territorial integrity and sovereignty."

He said Iran will be ready to respond again in case of further action by the U.S., according a statement posted by the Iranian foreign ministry's account on Telegram.

