Iran Asks For Emergency Meeting Of UN Security Council Over US Strikes

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations called on Sunday for an emergency Security Council meeting for what he described as America's “heinous attacks and illegal use of force” against Iran.

In a letter, obtained by the AP, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, said that the UN's most powerful body must “take all necessary measures” to hold the US accountable under international law and the UN charter.

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations has submitted an urgent letter to the Security Council at midnight local time, vehemently condemning the United States' unlawful and reckless bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities. The United States and… pic.twitter.com/GKGFwtBQsN — I.R.IRAN Mission to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) June 22, 2025

“The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns and denounces in the strongest possible terms these unprovoked and premeditated acts of aggression, which have followed the large-scale military attack conducted by the Israeli regime on 13 June against Iran's peaceful nuclear sites and facilities," the letter continued.

