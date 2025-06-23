Advertisement

Iran Asks For Emergency Meeting Of UN Security Council Over US Strikes

In a letter, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said that the UN's most powerful body must "take all necessary measures" to hold the US accountable under international law and the UN charter.

Read Time: 1 min
Iran condemned the US aggression in its letter to UN.
Washington:

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations called on Sunday for an emergency Security Council meeting for what he described as America's “heinous attacks and illegal use of force” against Iran.

In a letter, obtained by the AP, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, said that the UN's most powerful body must “take all necessary measures” to hold the US accountable under international law and the UN charter.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns and denounces in the strongest possible terms these unprovoked and premeditated acts of aggression, which have followed the large-scale military attack conducted by the Israeli regime on 13 June against Iran's peaceful nuclear sites and facilities," the letter continued.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

US Attacks Iran, Iran News, Iran Writes To UN
