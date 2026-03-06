'Zionist Regime Made A Big Mistake': Khamenei's Account Issues Warning On X

Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's official account is still active even after joint US-Israeli airstrikes hit Tehran and killed him on February 28. In a threatening message, Khamenei's account posted that Israel has made a big mistake and will face consequences that will make it "desperate".

"The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, and its consequences will make the regime desperate, by God's grace," the post on X read.

The image in the post features a three-panel collage designed to showcase Iran's missile power. The first panel shows a huge ballistic missile launching with a massive fiery explosion. Streaks of missiles rain down on burning enemy cities at night.

The middle panel shows an Iranian missile on a mobile launcher in the desert, with soldiers in camouflage operating it and the Iranian flag waving, and the bottom panel depicts scientists in white lab coats working inside a high-tech missile production/assembly facility.

The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, and its consequences will make the regime desperate, by God's grace. pic.twitter.com/vBVMXIYjaf — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 6, 2026

After Khamenei's death, his account bio was updated to "Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution".

Since Khamenei's death, Iran has launched multiple waves of ballistic missiles at Israel and US bases in the region.

Social Media Reactions

There are mixed reactions on the post, with some users mocking it. One user wrote, "A dead man introducing us to weapons of mass destruction. This indeed is 2026", while another said, "Zombie Khamenei is proving to be more resilient than his former living body. Go back underground!"

Women hold posters of killed leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during Friday noon prayers at the compound of the Mosalla mosque in Tehran on March 6, 2026

Photo Credit: AFP

Others cheered the post, with one user writing, "The whole world stands with Iran". Another user posted an AI-generated picture of a lion with Iran's flag chasing two hyenas wrapped in flags of the US and Israel, with a caption saying, "They thought it was just another strike. Now they'll learn the cost of underestimating Iran. History shows one thing: Those who miscalculate Iran always regret it."

The conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has entered its seventh day. The situation is marked by a "new phase" of intensified aerial bombardment by joint US-Israeli forces and a continued, though reportedly diminished, retaliatory campaign from Iran across the Middle East.

A repost on the official White House X account of the February 28, 2026 announcement on Truth Social by US President Donald Trump stating that Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed.

Photo Credit: AFP

Trump's "Unconditional Surrender" Demand

Trump on Friday demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender" as the only acceptable outcome to end hostilities, while promising to help rebuild the country's economy if Tehran complied and installed new leadership.

"There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Read | 'No Deal With Iran Except Unconditional Surrender': Trump

The post came as Israel bombarded regime targets in Tehran and Hezbollah positions in Beirut, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said US strikes against Iran were "about to surge dramatically."

Trump said that following any capitulation by the Islamic Republic, the United States and its allies would work to bring Iran "back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before."

He closed with a new slogan - "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)" - a riff on his "Make America Great Again" political brand.

