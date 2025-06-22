From Talks To Bombs: Trump's "Peace Or Tragedy" Vow After Diplomacy Fails

US President Donald Trump confirmed late Saturday that American forces had conducted precision strikes on three of Iran's principal nuclear sites - Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow - in what he described as "a spectacular military success." The operation marks the most significant US military involvement in the Middle East since the 2003 Iraq War and comes after more than a week of Israeli aerial bombardments targeting Iranian military and nuclear assets.

In a tense three-minute televised address from the White House, Trump declared: "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. There will be peace, or there will be tragedy."

"If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill," the US President vowed.

The decision follows failed US-Iran diplomatic talks held in Rome less than a month ago. The dialogue, the fifth round between the two adversaries this year, had stalled over uranium enrichment and the future of Iran's stockpile. Trump, apparently unconvinced by intelligence assessments indicating that Iran was not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon, signaled impatience with the diplomatic track just hours before authorizing the strikes.

Trump's Ultimatum

Prior to the attack, Trump had imposed what he called a two-week diplomatic deadline on Iran, urging it to accept new terms that would ensure complete dismantling of its advanced centrifuge program and enrichment stockpile. Iran refused. Trump cut short his G7 visit and, in a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, warned that "all options are on the table."

On Tuesday, minutes after the strikes, he escalated his language, calling for "unconditional surrender" from Iran's leadership. In one post, Trump wrote in all caps: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

In another, he threatened Iran's Supreme Leader directly, writing: "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now."

He later told Fox News' Sean Hannity that the decision not to assassinate Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wa

The Military Operation

The operation involved multiple platforms. B-2 stealth bombers, carrying 30,000-pound GBU-57 bunker-busting bombs, were deployed against Fordow, Iran's most heavily fortified nuclear facility, located beneath a mountain in Qom province. At least six such bombs were dropped.

Simultaneously, US submarines stationed in the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea launched approximately 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles aimed at Isfahan and Natanz, key uranium processing and enrichment centers.

Iranian officials confirmed the strikes on the three nuclear facilities through the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI). AEOI said that while the sites were hit, there were no reports of radiation leaks or civilian casualties. It also stated that the attacks would not halt Iran's "peaceful nuclear development."

A Timeline of Tensions

The confrontation is rooted in years of hostility, marked by broken accords and distrust:

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with world powers, agreeing to curtail its nuclear program.

In May 2018, President Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal, calling it "the worst ever." Iran began stepping up enrichment activities in response.

In 2020, Trump ordered the killing of IRGC General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

A series of cyberattacks, sabotage incidents, and assassinations targeting Iranian nuclear infrastructure followed, widely attributed to Israel.

Earlier this year, the US intelligence community, led by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, assessed that Iran had not resumed its weapons program halted in 2003. Trump dismissed the report, stating: "I don't care what she said."