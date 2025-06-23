Trump's 2011 Post Claiming 'Obama Will Start A War With Iran' Is Now Viral

Hours after America dropped bombs on three of the most fortified nuclear sites in Iran, a 2011 X post of US President Donald Trump started going viral on the platform. Back in the day, Trump claimed Barack Obama, the then-US President, wanted a war with Iran to get re-elected.

Over 14 years later, it's Trump who has taken America to the war with Iran.

"In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran," Trump claimed in a 2011 post on X.

In a 2011 video now viral on X, Trump claimed Obama had "no ability to negotiate", further suggesting the President would launch a war against Iran to maintain his position of power.

"Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He's weak and he's ineffective," Trump said at the time.

In subsequent tweets in 2012 and 2013, he reiterated similar statements, claiming that Obama might attack Iran or Libya to increase his popularity and "show how tough he is."

"Now that Obama's poll numbers are in a tailspin - watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate," Trump tweeted in 2012.

"I predict that President Obama will at some point attack Iran in order to save face!" Trump again said in September 2013.

"Remember what I previously said--Obama will someday attack Iran in order to show how tough he is," Trump accused Obama of orchestrating a war to cover up diplomatic failure in another 2013 X post.

In light of the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran and the United States' bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites - Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz - these old Trump tweets have gone viral for their grim irony.

A day after he announced that the US planes had "obliterated" nuclear facilities, Vice-President JD Vance said the operation wasn't about "regime change". But hours later, Trump performed another 180 degrees saying, "It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change," but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!".

Reacting to US aggression, Iran vowed to defend itself at all costs.