Trump To Host Armenia, Azerbaijan Leaders For 'Historic Peace Summit' At White House

US President Donald Trump will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday for what he called a "Historic Peace Summit" aimed at ending a decades-long conflict between two former Soviet republics.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan "will join me at the White House for an official Peace Signing Ceremony," Trump posted Thursday on his Truth Social platform.

Bringing two sworn enemies together as they potentially seal a peace deal would be just the latest diplomatic push by a US leader convinced that his mediation efforts in various international conflicts deserve the Nobel Peace Prize.

Baku and Yerevan, sworn enemies for decades, went to war twice over the disputed Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan recaptured from Armenian forces in a lightning 2023 offensive, sparking the exodus of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians.

The two countries have held talks aimed at securing a peaceful resolution, including last month in the United Arab Emirates, but a breakthrough has proved elusive.

"These two Nations have been at War for many years, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people," Trump wrote.

"Many Leaders have tried to end the War, with no success, until now, thanks to 'TRUMP.' My Administration has been engaged with both sides for quite some time," he added, saying he was "very proud of these courageous Leaders for doing the right thing."

Friday "will be a Historic Day for Armenia, Azerbaijan, the United States, and, THE WORLD," Trump said. "See you then!"

Trump, a billionaire business tycoon, also said that Washington will sign bilateral deals with both of the countries "to pursue Economic opportunities together, so we can fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus Region."

ExxonMobil deal struck

One major agreement was already inked in Washington on Thursday, when Aliyev and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff were present for a memorandum of cooperation signed between ExxonMobil and Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR.

Aliyev and Witkoff then sat down for talks, the Azerbaijan president posted on X.

The former Soviet republics had agreed on the text of a comprehensive peace deal in March.

But Azerbaijan has since outlined a host of demands -- including amendments to Armenia's constitution to drop territorial claims for Karabakh -- before signing the document.

It was not immediately clear Thursday whether those demands have been met. And while Trump said his administration "has been engaged with both sides for quite some time," he did not provide specifics on the document that will be signed by representatives of the two countries.

In early July, Pashinyan and Aliyev met for the latest round of peace talks in the United Arab Emirates, but they failed to yield a breakthrough.

The two foes had previously met on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Albania in May.

At the time, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Antonio Costa called for a prompt signature of a peace agreement between the two countries.



