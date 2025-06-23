"You Can Start War But We Will End It": Iran's Military To "Gambler" Trump

Iran's military on Monday warned US President Donald Trump of powerful retaliatory operations against the United States, saying America's direct attacks on Iranian nuclear sites have expanded the range of "legitimate targets" for the Iranian armed forces.

Addressing US President Donald Trump directly, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson of Iran's Military Central Command, said in English: "Gambler Trump, you can start this war, but we will be the ones who end it."

The United States' direct involvement in the conflict expands the range of legitimate targets for the Iranian armed forces, Iran's military central command spokesperson said on Monday.



The remarks followed a series of US airstrikes on Iran's three key nuclear installations-- underground uranium enrichment site at Fordo, along with nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Natanz-- with Trump insisting the attack had "obliterated" Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

Series Of Iranian Warnings To The US

As the world awaited Iran's reply, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday also called the bombing campaign Israel launched on June 13 "a big mistake".

"The Zionist enemy... is being punished right now," Khamenei wrote on social media.

In a sign of possible nervousness about the conflict spilling into a wider regional war, oil prices jumped by more than four per cent in early trading on Monday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged China to help deter Iran from shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial trade route through which one-fifth of global oil output passes.

Iran is also threatening US bases in the Middle East. Amid threats, the State Department issued a worldwide alert cautioning Americans abroad.

"The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against US citizens and interests abroad," the department's security alert said.

The alert made no mention of the US strikes on Iran.