Putin Was Asked Why Russia Is Not Helping Iran. His Reply

Russian President Vladimir Putin has explained why Moscow is staying on the sidelines instead of directly coming to Tehran's rescue, even after the US targeted Iran's nuclear sites.

While Russia and Iran have had close ties for decades, Putin said he is trying to stay neutral in the conflict as a large number of Russian-speaking people live in Israel.

During a St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said, "I would like to draw your attention to the fact that almost two million people from the former Soviet Union and the Russian Federation reside in Israel. It is almost a Russian-speaking country today. And, undoubtedly, we always take this into account in Russia's contemporary history."

Putin: “Israel today is almost a Russian-speaking country, 2 million people from the Soviet Union and Russia live there. We take that into account.” pic.twitter.com/zC8VYa5AUm — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 21, 2025

Putin also pushed back at critics who questioned Russia's loyalty toward its allies. He called them "provocateurs" and said that Russia's relations with both Arab nations and Islamic countries had been friendly for a long time, emphasising that 15 per cent of Russia's population is Muslim.

He further noted that Russia was also an observer in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

His comments came after the US sent 14,000-kg bunker-buster bombs and carried out Operation Midnight Hammer, attacking Iran's key military sites of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Trump hailed the strikes as "a spectacular military success" and claimed that Iran's main nuclear enrichment facilities had been "completely and totally obliterated."

In retaliation, Iran launched several missiles against Israel.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the country won't return to peace talks or diplomacy until it has retaliated first. He added Iran was already at the negotiating table and it was the US and Israel who "blew up" talks.

Earlier, Putin offered to mediate a ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel; however, US President Donald Trump rejected the offer, saying, "Do me a favour, mediate your own. Let's mediate Russia first. You can worry about this later."