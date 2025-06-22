Advertisement

On Camera, Destruction In Tel Aviv After Iran Fires Missiles

Videos circulated on social media showed thick smoke billowing from Tel Aviv, as its streets wore a deserted look.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
On Camera, Destruction In Tel Aviv After Iran Fires Missiles

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel on Sunday, hours after the US joined the Israeli military's campaign and bombed three nuclear sites at the Islamic country. 

Videos circulated on social media showed thick smoke billowing from Tel Aviv, as its streets wore a deserted look.  

According to Israeli rescue services, a building in central Israel was also hit by Iran. 

At least 11 people have been reported injured so far, it said.
 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel Iran Attack, Iran Attacks Israel, Donald Trump
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com