Trump To Meet Venezuela Opposition Leader Machado On Thursday

US President Donald Trump will host Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado on Thursday at the White House, a senior administration official told AFP.

The president has suggested Machado, who has so far been sidelined by Washington over a possible role in her country's new leadership since this month's ouster of autocrat Nicolas Maduro, could present him with her peace award.

