Trump To Meet Venezuela Opposition Leader Machado On Thursday

The president has suggested Machado, who has so far been sidelined by Washington over a possible role in her country's new leadership since this month's ouster of autocrat Nicolas Maduro, could present him with her peace award.

US President Donald Trump will host Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado on Thursday at the White House, a senior administration official told AFP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Donald Trump, US Venezuela Tensions, Maria Corina Machado
