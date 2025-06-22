After Iran, India Begins Operation To Evacuate Indian Nationals From Israel

India has started to evacuate its nationals from Israel as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East escalated with the US attacking three nuclear sites in Iran on Sunday, sources said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said this week that India will evacuate those Indian nationals "who wish to leave" Israel.

"Their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India," it had said.

"The government of India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad," the MEA said.

All Indian nationals have been asked to register themselves with the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv at https://www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg if not already registered.

"In case of any queries, they may contact the 24/7 Control Room established at Embassy of India, Tel Aviv: telephone numbers: +972 54-7520711; +972 54-3278392; email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," it said.

About 18,000 Indian nationals are currently living in Israel.

Operation Sindhu To Evacuate Indians From Iran

India had already launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate its nationals from Iran.

More than 800 Indian nationals, including over 300 students, have so far been brought back on three charter flights - two from Iran's Mashhad and one from Turkmenistan's Ashgabat.

#OperationSindhu gains momentum.



290 Indian nationals have returned home safely from Iran on a special flight from Mashhad that landed in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 21 June 2025.



With this, 1,117 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran. pic.twitter.com/FScyeKslzw — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 21, 2025

The Israel-Iran war began when the Israeli military launched "Operation Rising Lion" last Friday and attacked Iran's nuclear and military sites, top generals and nuclear scientists.

Israel said it had concluded Tehran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon.

The conflict escalated on Sunday after the US joined Israel's military campaign and attacked three nuclear sites in Iran.

President Donald Trump said the American planes "completed a very successful attack" on Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, the first time the US had attacked facilities inside Iran since the Iranian Revolution in 1979.