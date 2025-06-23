Israel Attacks 6 Iranian Airfields Targeting Missile Launch Storage Sites

The Israeli military said it carried out airstrikes on at least six airports in western, eastern and central Iran and destroyed airfields. In a statement posted on X, the Iranian Defence Forces (IDF) said that over 15 remotely-manned Israeli aircraft carried out the precision strikes.

"The strikes damaged runways, underground bunkers, a refuelling plane, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft belonging to the Iranian regime," the post on X said.

IDF also attached an image in the post that listed the airports at Tehran's Mehrabad, Mashhad, and Dezful as among those targeted.

צה"ל תקף אתרי שיגור ואחסון טילי קרקע-קרקע שכוונו לשטח מדינת ישראל



יותר מ-15 מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו לפני זמן קצר בהכוונה מודיעינית מדויקת של אמ״ן במרחב כרמנשאה שבאיראן, והשמידו מספר אתרי שיגור ואחסון טילי קרקע-קרקע שכוונו לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל.



צה"ל ממשיך להעצים את הפגיעה… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 23, 2025

"The Air Force disrupted the ability to take off from these airports and the operation of the Iranian army's air power from them," the post read.

In a message on Telegram, the IDF said that "following precise intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, over 15 IAF fighter jets struck in the area of Kermanshah in Iran, neutralising a number of surface-to-surface missile launch and storage sites aimed toward Israeli territory."

"The IDF continues its efforts to degrade the Iranian Regime's military capabilities and achieve aerial superiority over Iranian airspace in order to protect the State of Israel," the post added.