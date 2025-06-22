Iran Uses Its Biggest Missile To Strike Israel After US Bombing

Iran has used its biggest missile capable of carrying the heaviest payload in its attacks on Israel, hours after US bomber jets struck three nuclear facilities that are believed to be nurturing Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The Iranian state TV aired footage of what appeared to be file footage of the Khorramshahr-4 missile, claiming it was used in today's attack.

Iran launched at least 40 missiles after the US action, including Khorramshahr-4according to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The missile is described as having 2,000-km range and a 1,500-kg warhead, but Iran says the missile can carry multiple warheads.

Reports suggest the missile is named after the Iranian Khorramshahr city that saw heavy fighting during the Iraq-Iran War in the 1980s. It is also known as Kheibar, again named after a Jewish fortress, now in Saudi, which was captured in the 7th century.

Rescuers say at least 11 injuries were reported in the missile attacks this morning in retaliation to the US strikes on Iran.

A civilian area in northern Tel Aviv is among the affected areas that bore the testimony of the Iranian strikes. A shopping centre, a bank, and a salon were among the places that were struck. There were damaged shops, broken gates, and glass shards were seen on the streets, described a NDTV journalist reporting from the war zone.

A local said his first-floor house was destroyed in one of the strikes and that he was not hurt since he had gone to his mother's house.

Security agencies were seen managing the situation, with some streets being blocked and earthmovers being deployed to clear the roads.