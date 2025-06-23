US President Donald Trump In Situation Room As Iran Attacks US Base In Mid-East

US President Donald Trump is in the situation room of the White House as Iran launched attack on the US base in Qatar two days after the US offensive on Iranian nuclear enrichment sites. Reports said President Trump is monitoring the Iranian retaliation from the room that had seen dramatic moments on Saturday as the US launched attack on three Iranian sites.

Late this evening, explosions sounded from across Qatar's capital Doha, shortly after a Western diplomat said there had been a credible Iranian threat against the US-run al Udeid air base, reported Reuters citing a witness.

Earlier this evening, the US embassy in Qatar told US citizens they should shelter in place "until further notice".

Qatar has temporarily closed its airspace, forcing planes to divert away from Doha - one of the world's busiest airports.

