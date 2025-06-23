Iran Informed Qatar In Advance Of Strikes On US Bases

Iran on Monday launched missiles at US bases in Qatar.
- Iran coordinated strikes on US bases in Qatar according to a source familiar with the matter
- The New York Times first reported Iran's coordination of the strikes on US bases
- Iran's action aimed to minimise casualties during the strikes on US bases in Qatar
Doha:
Iran coordinated its strikes on U.S. bases in Qatar, prompting air space closure, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The New York Times, which first reported the coordination, said Iran took the action to minimize casualties.
