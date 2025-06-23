Advertisement

Iran Informed Qatar In Advance Of Strikes On US Bases

The New York Times, which first reported the coordination, said Iran took the action to minimize casualties.

Iran on Monday launched missiles at US bases in Qatar.
Doha:

Iran coordinated its strikes on U.S. bases in Qatar, prompting air space closure, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The New York Times, which first reported the coordination, said Iran took the action to minimize casualties. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Israel Iran War, Iran Attacks Qatar, United States
