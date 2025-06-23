Iran Says Used Same Number Of Bombs As US: A Hint At De-escalation?

Iran has attacked United States Air Force bases in Qatar with 'the same number of bombs the US used in attacking' its nuclear facilities, the West Asian country said late Monday, in a statement seen Tehran as telling Washington, D.C. it is willing to stand down after this attack.

No casualties have been reported from the missile strike, an American official told news agency AFP, acknowledging "short-range and medium-range ballistic" weapons had been fired by Iran.

Tehran's statement came shortly after its top security body confirmed it had launched a "devastating and powerful missile attack" on the Al-Udeid air base, which it said was removed from urban centres and "does not pose any threat to our friendly and brotherly country".

The Supreme National Security Council's statement has been seen as a message - that the attack is only retaliation for the US dropping 'bunker buster' bombs on the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant - a heavily protected Iranian nuclear facility buried beneath a mountain.

"In response to the US' aggressive and insolent action against Iran's nuclear sites and facilities, a few hours ago the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran struck the US air base in Al-Udeid, Qatar," the Council said, "... the number of missiles used was the same as the number of bombs that the US had used in attacking Iran's nuclear facilities".

The US deployed its B-2 'Spirit' bombers to drop between five and six GBU-57 'bunker busters' on three Iranian nuclear facilities. The B-2 is the only warplanes capable of carrying the GBU-57.

The US has not, so far, responded to the attack or Iran's statement. However, President Donald Trump has been rushed to the 'Situation Room' and is monitoring the Iranian retaliation.

However, Iran's neighbours have condemned the attack.

Saudi Arabia has slammed the "unjustified" attack on Qatar and offered Doha its full support, while Kuwait has said it is temporarily closing its airspace as a "precautionary measure".