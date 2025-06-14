Iran-Israel Tensions Push Middle East To The Edge: Top 10 Developments

Tensions between Iran and Israel escalated early on Saturday amid several waves of airstrikes against each other, after the latter launched its biggest-ever offensive in a bid to prevent its longtime foe from developing a nuclear weapon.

Here are the top 10 developments: In Israel, air raid sirens were sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem - the country's two largest cities before dawn - sending residents rushing to safety. The military said its air defence systems were operating, seeking to intercept Iranian missiles. According to the Israeli military, dozens of missiles were launched from Iran, "some of which were intercepted". It refused to comment on the casualties but said rescue teams were operating at a number of locations where fallen projectiles were reported. According to Israeli media, a suspected missile came down in Tel Aviv. A witness heard a loud boom in Jerusalem, Reuters reported. It was, however, unclear whether Iranian strikes or Israeli defensive measures were behind the activity. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the Iranians that 'more is on the way' after the Israeli strikes. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Israel of starting a war. "The Iranian nation must be guaranteed that our response will not be half-measured," he said. In Tehran, similar explosions were heard in capital Tehran, according to semi-official Tasnim news agency. According to Iran's Far news agency, Tehran launched a third wave of airstrikes on Saturday, after two salvos on Friday night. This was in response to Israel's attacks on Iran earlier on Friday, in which the latter targeted military installations, nuclear sites, commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused Israel of starting a war. A senior Iranian official said nowhere in Israel would be safe and revenge would be painful. Israel's ambulance service said 34 people were injured on Friday night in the Tel Aviv area, most with minor injuries. Police later said one person had died. On Friday, the US military helped shoot down Iranian missiles headed for Israel, two US officials said. President Donald Trump said it was not too late for Tehran to halt the Israeli bombing campaign by reaching a deal on its nuclear programme. The Israeli strikes on Iran and the Iranian retaliation has raised fears of a broader regional conflagration, although Iran's allies Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon have been decimated by Israel.

