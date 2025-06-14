Video: Moment Iranian Missile Breaches Israel's Iron Dome, Hits Tel Aviv

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Iran has targeted Israeli defense headquarters in Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions.

The strike follows two waves of Israeli airstrikes on Iran within a 24-hour period.

A verified video shows an Iranian missile hitting central Tel Aviv, breaching the Iron Dome. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Iran has struck the Israeli defence headquarters in Tel Aviv in an apparent failure of the Iron Dome air defence that has been protecting Israel from the barrage of missiles amid the Middle East tensions.

Iran's retaliation followed two waves of Israeli airstrikes on Iran within 24 hours.

In a video shared on social media, which has been verified by The Times, a strike can be seen hitting a part of central Tel Aviv, where several military facilities are located, including the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Forces.

In a 19-second video clip, Israel's Iron Dome can be seen trying to intercept an incoming Iranian missile. However, the missile breaches the dome and hits the Defence headquarters.

The clip begins with outgoing projectiles with a loud noise. Then a bolt of light and a ball of fire hit the building with a boom.

The Marganit Tower in the Kirya area of Tel Aviv, a landmark in the city centre near IDF headquarters, can be seen in the background.

Israel on Friday morning carried out "preemptive" airstrikes against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and military sites. Israel declared a state of emergency, with Defence Minister Israel Katz saying that retaliatory action from Tehran was possible following the operation.

Later in the day, Israel launched a second attack on Iran, hitting over 200 targets. In response, Iran hit back and explosions were heard over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as sirens were sounded across Israel on Friday night.

"All of Israel is under fire as Iran fires projectiles," the Israel Defence Force informed on Friday night.

"Israelis are currently running for shelter in northern Israel as sirens sound due to another missile launch from Iran," the Israel Defence Force shared an update on Saturday morning.

🚨Israelis are currently running for shelter in northern Israel as sirens sound due to another missile launch from Iran🚨 pic.twitter.com/z7usPFTwKT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 14, 2025

IDF International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani has blamed Iran for the current tensions in the Middle East. In a post on X, he wrote, "Let's be clear-Iran and Iran alone is responsible for the current tensions in the Middle East. Their drive to achieve nuclear weapons and wipe Israel off the map is what lead us here."

Let's be clear—Iran and Iran alone is responsible for the current tensions in the Middle East. Their drive to achieve nuclear weapons and wipe Israel off the map is what lead us here. — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) June 13, 2025

Mr Shoshani claimed that Israel conducted "precise strikes on terror targets", while operating a thousand miles away. However, he alleged that Iran fired missiles "indiscriminately toward the civilian population."

Israel conducted precise strikes on terror targets, while operating a thousand miles away.

Iran fired missiles indiscriminately toward the civilian population.



One side conducts brave operations and has its civilians stay safe—the other side hides like cowards and targets… — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) June 13, 2025

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday, said that Iran's armed forces were ready to face Israel. "The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act. By God's grace, the consequences of this will bring that regime to ruin. The Iranian nation won't permit the blood of its valued martyrs to go unavenged, nor will it ignore the violation of its airspace."

The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act. By God's grace, the consequences of this will bring that regime to ruin. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 13, 2025

"Our Armed Forces are ready, and the country's officials and all the people are behind the Armed Forces," he added.