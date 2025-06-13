Marco Rubio Says US Not Involved In Israeli Strikes Against Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday the United States was not involved in Israel's strikes against Iran while also urging Tehran not to target U.S. interests or personnel in the region.

"Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," Rubio said in a statement.

"Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel," he added.

