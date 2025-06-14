"We Felt The Land Shake, We Are Scared": Indian Students In Iran Seek Evacuation

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Indian students in Iran are requesting government evacuation amid Israeli airstrikes.

Students report feeling scared but safe; they experienced tremors from the attacks early morning.

University officials advised students to remain calm, but no safer location information was provided. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Indian students in Iran have urged the government for evacuation in the backdrop of Israeli strikes that targeted nuclear and military sites in Tehran and other areas near the capital of the country.

"Right now the situation is calm and we are safe, but we are feeling scared. The attack started at around 3:30 am and we felt the land shake. It was a concerning experience," Tabiya Zahra, a second-year MBBS student from Kashmir at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS), told PTI.

Zahra said the university officials visited them and advised them to remain calm. However, they had been given no information regarding areas that might be safer.

She raised issues about the uncertain security situation and limited communication because of internet disruptions.

Another student, Alisha Rizvi from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, said "the embassy asked us to email our local addresses and contact details for emergency purposes".

"They are trying to collect data in case evacuation is needed," she added.

Both the students are in their second year of a 5.5 year MBBS program, and had gone to Tehran in 2023. They also confirmed that the airspace over Tehran had been closed and flights from Imam Khomeini International Airport had been suspended after the strikes.

On Friday, Israel attacked multiple Iranian nuclear and military sites. The Israeli leaders said that the attack was necessary as there was an imminent threat of Iran building a nuclear weapon.

Iran and the US were already having discussions related to a nuclear deal that could have resulted in the US lifting some of its crushing economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran drastically limiting or ending its enrichment of uranium.

In response to Israel's offensive, Iran launched a retaliatory attack sending a swarm of drones toward Israel.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association had written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, requesting for assistance. Jammu and Kashmir Students Association national convenor Nasir Khuehami said that students have reported hearing air raid sirens and feeling tremors.

"We are receiving calls from the students and their families, requesting assistance. We urge the government to stay prepared and take necessary steps if evacuation becomes unavoidable," he said.

