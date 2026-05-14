Prateek Yadav Had History Of Blood Clots, Was At High Risk: Family Doctor

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, had a history of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) - blood clots in veins, usually in the legs - and was at high risk medically, revealed the family doctor.

Yadav, 38, died Wednesday morning of "cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism", the autopsy report from Lucknow's King George's Medical University revealed, adding that six "antemortem" (before death) injuries were also found on the body.

In pulmonary thromboembolism, a blood clot -- usually originating as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in the legs -- travels to and blocks a pulmonary artery in the lungs, obstructing blood flow.

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Yadav was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism (PT) earlier in April when he was last admitted to the hospital, said Dr Ruchita Sharma, Associate Director in the Department of Medicine at Medanta Hospital, Lucknow.

"On April 29, Yadav was admitted to the emergency ward following complaints of chest pain and breathlessness," said Sharma, Yadav's family doctor. "He was undergoing treatment with us so we knew what it could be; a pulmonary thromboembolism was found."

Dr Ruchita Sharma, Associate Director in the Department of Medicine at Medanta Hospital, Lucknow.

Yadav, who was a fitness enthusiast, was unable to work out regularly because of his busy schedule, Dr Sharma revealed.

"He used to take long flights and sit for long hours. Two years ago, he had an episode of DVT and underwent treatment for six months before he discontinued. He was at high risk of blood clotting due to DVT," she added.

A day before Yadav was admitted to the hospital in April, he had slipped in the bathroom, resulting in injuries, the doctor shared. The autopsy report also mentioned injuries to his chest, under his right arm, right forearm, right elbow joint, over the elbow and left wrist."Injuries 1, 2, and 3 are about 5-7 days old. Injuries 4,5,6 are about one day old," the report added.

When asked if Akhilesh Yadav's half-brother, Prateek, could have died of a heart attack, Dr Sharma declined to rule out the theory.

"If clots aren't resolved, they can impact the heart. When he last visited us, we suggested conducting thrombolysis - an emergency procedure to break down blood clots to restore blood flow - but Prateek refused to go ahead with it. He was scared. He did, however, agree to blood thinning injections," Dr Sharma added.

The doctor clarified that while Prateek also had anxiety issues and was often stressed, those were not directly linked to his physical condition.

"Medically, he was at high risk, and he was aware of it. Prateek would often come for check-up, but we are not sure if he was regular with his medicines," the doctor said.

Who Was Prateek Yadav

Born in 1988, Prateek Yadav was the son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhana Gupta. While staying away from politics, he pursued his passion for fitness and animal welfare.

He ran a non-governmental organisation (NGO) called 'Jeev Aashray' to provide treatment, care, food, and rescue for animals.

He married Aparna Bisht in 2011.