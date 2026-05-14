Ravi Kishan Reacts To Mulayam Singh Yadav's Son Prateek's Death: 'I Knew Him Very Well'

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday. He was 38.

Prateek died of "cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism", the autopsy report from Lucknow's King George's Medical University revealed on Wednesday. It added that six "antemortem" (before death) injuries were also found on the body.

Hours after his death, BJP MP Ravi Kishan shared his condolences for the family and expressed shock over the sudden demise.

Ravi Kishan told ANI, "Very sad! He was a health freak; he had a gym business. He was also in the construction business. I knew him very well; he had a very gentle and polite personality. He kept himself away from politics. Sadly, he died at the age of 38."

"I knew that maybe his treatment had been going on for the past few days. But this is very shocking and sad. He has two daughters. As soon as I woke up and came to know about it, I felt very sad. It is a difficult phase for his wife and kids," the actor added.

About Prateek Yadav

Hailing from a political family, Prateek never showed any inclination to join politics. Instead, he was known for his interest in the real-estate business and bodybuilding.

He also owned a gym in Lucknow called 'The Fitness Planet'. He also ran an NGO for homeless people.

Prateek married Aparna Bisht (now Aparna Yadav) in 2011 after eight years of dating. Aparna is an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She started her career in the Samajwadi Party but switched to the BJP in 2022. They have two daughters.