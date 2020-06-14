Updates: Condolences Pour In For Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, Who Died Today

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence, Police said today. An investigation will be conducted. The actor was 34. Tributes have begun pouring in from a shocked Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput has been part of action movies like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Tributes have begun pouring in from a shocked Bollywood and others.
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)
Here are condolence messages for actor Sushant Singh Rajput:
Sushant Singh Rajput had announced the death of Disha Salian on his Instagram story.
"Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SushantSinghRajput. An exemplary actor who will be missed by all. Praying for strength to his family and friends in this difficult time," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote on Twitter.
"Shocked & deeply saddened to hear about the suicide of talented & brilliant actor Sushant Singh Rajput.This unfortunate death of a young & successful individual brings issues related to mental health, particularly in these times, to the fore," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has expressed shock on Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
"Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted.