Updates: Condolences Pour In For Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, Who Died Today

Sushant Singh Rajput has been part of action movies like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Tributes have begun pouring in from a shocked Bollywood and others.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence, Police said today. An investigation will be conducted. The actor was 34. Tributes have begun pouring in from a shocked Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput has been part of action movies like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Tributes have begun pouring in from a shocked Bollywood and others.


(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

Here are condolence messages for actor Sushant Singh Rajput:

Jun 14, 2020 16:05 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death
PM Narendra Modi has expressed shock and grief on Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.
Jun 14, 2020 15:55 (IST)
Just a week ago, Sushant Singh Rajput had mourned death of his ex-manager
Sushant Singh Rajput had announced the death of Disha Salian on his Instagram story.

He wrote: "It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace."

According to several media reports, Disha Salian committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai on Monday (June 8), after which she was rushed to a hospital in Borivali, where she was declared dead. Read More
Jun 14, 2020 15:45 (IST)
Akshay Kumar Conndoles Sushat Singh Rajput's Death
Akshay Kumar has expressed his shock on Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I'd enjoyed the film and wish I'd been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family," Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wrote.


Jun 14, 2020 15:34 (IST)
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expresses grief on Sushant Singh Rajput's death
"Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SushantSinghRajput. An exemplary actor who will be missed by all. Praying for strength to his family and friends in this difficult time," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote on Twitter.
Jun 14, 2020 15:33 (IST)
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expresses grief
"Shocked & deeply saddened to hear about the suicide of talented & brilliant actor Sushant Singh Rajput.This unfortunate death of a young & successful individual brings issues related to mental health, particularly in these times, to the fore," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Jun 14, 2020 15:30 (IST)
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Death
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has expressed shock on Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted.

