Sushant Singh Rajput And Varun Sharma's Ex-Manager Disha Salian Dies. 'Devastating News,' Say Actors

A file photo of Varun Sharma with Disha Salian. (courtesy: fukravarun)

Highlights Disha Salian reportedly committed suicide

"My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends," wrote Sushant

"Am at a loss of words," wrote Varun Sharma

Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma's ex-manager Disha Salian died on Monday. Sushant, on his Instagram story, announced the news of Disha Salian's death and wrote: "It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace." According to several media reports, Disha Salian committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai on Monday (June 8), after which she was rushed to a hospital in Borivali, where she was declared dead. More details are awaited.

Read Sushant Singh Rajput's eulogy here:

Screenshot of Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram story.

Fukrey actor Varun Sharma remembered Disha Salian by sharing a throwback picture on his Instagram post and he wrote: "Am at a loss of words. Speechless, numb. It all looks unreal .So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile every day and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way .You will be deeply missed. Prayers and strength to the family. I still can't believe Disha you're gone. Gone too soon."

Read Varun Sharma's post here:

Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Huma Qureshi and other Bollywood celebrities also paid condolences to Disha Salian. Sonakshi Sinha posted a broken heart emoticon and wrote "RIP" in Varun Sharma's comment section. "Still in shock. May her soul rest in peace," wrote Mouni Roy. "Unreal .. RIP," read Huma Qureshi's comment.

Besides Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma, Disha Salian had reportedly managed the work of Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress Rhea Chakraborty and comedian Bharti Singh.