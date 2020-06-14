Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Posts Emotional Tribute

Sanjana Sanghi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sanjanasanghi96)

"Abhi toh itna kuch baaki tha, Sushant?" wrote Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star Sanjana Sanghi on Instagram after the actor's death on Sunday. Sushant, who was found dead on Sunday morning at his Mumbai residence, was cast with Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi adaptation of John Green's popular novel The Fault In Our Stars - Dil Bechara. The film was meant to be released on May 8 but was postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus lockdown. In an emotional post, Sanjana Sanghi, who will make her Bollywood debut with Dil Bechara, recalled the time she spent with Sushant Singh Rajput while shooting the film in a heart-breaking video and accompanied it with a lengthy eulogy for her co-star.

"I refreshed my web pages 100 times hoping I'm reading some sort of horrible joke. I'm not equipped to process any of this. I don't think I ever will be. I'm definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing but trying. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued. We were supposed to finally see our film - my first film, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet, together," wrote Sanjana.

She also remembered how, in between the shoots, Sushant Singh Rajput would express his happiness about playing the role of Manny, the protagonist, and how he would discuss their film, as well as social issues with her. "In the middle of our 16-hour shoot days, you'd tell me that being and becoming Manny, made you happy. But you'd also fleetingly mention being anyone other than yourself made you happy. I was too ill-equipped to understand the depth of what you meant. Amidst your struggle, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming "Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!" she wrote and added: "To guide me over things big and small through our film's process, to tell me to conserve my energy on set; to discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would wholeheartedly accept my disagreement; to discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be."

Sanjana added in her note: "We're going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you've left us behind with and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother's side, I know you, gives the only happiness you wanted in the world."

"John Green wrote this, in our beloved book, The Fault In Our Stars, from my character to yours, but here is me, Sanjana, saying this to you, Sushant," she wrote at the end while referring to her monologue in her emotional video, in which she can be seen reciting Sushant's "favourite lines" from the book - "You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I'm forever grateful."

In the video, Sanjana can be seen teary-eyed while speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput and how he would encourage her on the sets. Sanjana also added a throwback clip of Sushant dancing on the sets with her at the end of the clip.

Dil Becharawas previously titled Kizie Aur Manny. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is based on John Green's 2013 bestseller The Fault In Our Stars, which was first adapted onscreen by Hollywood director Josh Boone featuring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles. It has been reported that Dil Bechara, like Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo, will premiere online.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last release remains Netflix's film Drive. However, his last theatrical release was Chhichhore alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: (555)123-4567 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)