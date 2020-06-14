Sushant Singh Rajput, "A Powerhouse Of Talent": Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Dulquer Salmaan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prithviraj And Others Pay Tributes On Twitter

"An incredible talent who was destined to scale many heights is gone too soon," tweeted Ram Charan

Sushant Singh Rajput, 'A Powerhouse Of Talent': Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Dulquer Salmaan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prithviraj And Others Pay Tributes On Twitter

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home on Sunday. (Image courtesy: PrithviOfficial)

New Delhi:

The unexpected death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput has left the film industry shocked and heartbroken. The actor, 34, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Remembering Sushant, members of the Southern film industry such as Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tamannaah Bhatia, Dulquer Salmaan and others also paid tribute to the actor on Twitter. Mahesh Babu called Sushant Singh Rajput "a powerhouse of talent" in his eulogy and wrote: "Shocked beyond words to learn about Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent... Too young to go... May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss."

Ram Charan tweeted: "Shocked to hear that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. An incredible talent who was destined to scale many heights is gone too soon. Rest in peace. My prayers and strength to his family."

Dulquer Salmaan, who has worked in a couple of Bollywood films, expressed his grief with these words: "Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP."

"Rest in peace, Sushant," wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran as he remembered the Chhichhore actor.

Keerthy Suresh tweeted: "Shocking and speechless! Unbelievable that this young talent is no more! Gone way too soon! Rest in peace. #SushantSinghRajput."

Tamannaah Bhatia described Sushant Singh Rajput as a "talented actor" in her tributary post and wrote: "Shocked and heartbroken. A young, talented actor gone too soon. Rest in peace, #SushantSinghRajput."

Kajal Aggarwal wrote; "Shocking and deeply disturbing. Heartfelt condolences to Sushant's family and friends. Hope he finds peace on the other side."

Actress Nivetha Thomas mourned the death of the actor like this: "I cannot believe this is real. Rest in peace, Sushant Singh Rajput."

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide, Mumbai police told news agency PTI and added that no note was found. The actor's team, in a statement, asked his fans to "keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life." The statement read: "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Netflix's film Drive, in which he co-starred with Jacqueline Fernandez. He was known for his performances in films like Kai Po Che! Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore, in which he shared screen space with Shraddha Kapoor.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: (555)123-4567 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

