Sushant Singh Rajput's Bucket List Of 50 Dreams, Documented In His Tweets

Learning how to fly a plane, training for Iron Man triathlon and playing a cricket match left-handed, were some of the pointers on Sushant Singh Rajput's bucket list

A file photo of Sushant Singh Rajput. (courtesy sushantsinghrajput)

  • Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home
  • He died at the age of 34
  • The actor curated a bucket list of his dreams on Twitter
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, who was found dead in his Mumbai home on Sunday, had largely been a social media recluse. However, if there's one thing that the late actor documented on and off in social media posts, it was his "bucket list of 50 dreams" - a Twitter series that now serves as a reminder of the actor's lasting ambitions. In 2019, Sushant Singh Rajput curated a list of his biggest dreams that he wanted to accomplish. Mr Rajput's list of dreams ranged from training for Iron Man triathlon, to playing a cricket match left-handed. Some of them reflected his love for the cosmos. The Kai Po Che! actor wanted to learn Morse Code, wished to help children, wanted to learn about space, and dreamt of playing tennis with a champion tennis ball. His to-do-list also comprised doing a four clap push up. After the actor's death on Sunday, Twitter found a way to remember Sushant Singh Rajput and his big dreams.

Some pertaining to wanderlust and others about philanthropic goals, Sushant Singh Rajput's bucket list had many dreams. Planting 1000 trees, meditating in Kailash, learning guitar and travelling through Europe by train, were just a few of them.

On Sunday afternoon, the actor's team shared a statement on behalf of his family. "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," read an excerpt from the statement.

According to news agency PTI, no suicide note was found and investigation is being conducted. "He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there," Manoj Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police, Western Region, told PTI.

After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography includes Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Mr Rajput was last seen in 2019's Drive and had a film called Dil Bechara ready for release before the coronavirus lockdown hit.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

