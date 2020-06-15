Sushant Singh Rajput's Bucket List Of 50 Dreams, Documented In His Tweets

A file photo of Sushant Singh Rajput. (courtesy sushantsinghrajput)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, who was found dead in his Mumbai home on Sunday, had largely been a social media recluse. However, if there's one thing that the late actor documented on and off in social media posts, it was his "bucket list of 50 dreams" - a Twitter series that now serves as a reminder of the actor's lasting ambitions. In 2019, Sushant Singh Rajput curated a list of his biggest dreams that he wanted to accomplish. Mr Rajput's list of dreams ranged from training for Iron Man triathlon, to playing a cricket match left-handed. Some of them reflected his love for the cosmos. The Kai Po Che! actor wanted to learn Morse Code, wished to help children, wanted to learn about space, and dreamt of playing tennis with a champion tennis ball. His to-do-list also comprised doing a four clap push up. After the actor's death on Sunday, Twitter found a way to remember Sushant Singh Rajput and his big dreams.

Take a look at the tweets here:

My 50 DREAMS & counting...!

--------

1. Learn how to Fly a Plane 2. Train for IronMan triathlon

3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed

4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space.

6. Play tennis with a Champion

7. Do a Four Clap Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Some pertaining to wanderlust and others about philanthropic goals, Sushant Singh Rajput's bucket list had many dreams. Planting 1000 trees, meditating in Kailash, learning guitar and travelling through Europe by train, were just a few of them.

8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week

9. Dive in a Blue-hole

10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment

11. Plant 1000 Trees

12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel

13. Send KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA

14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

15. Play Poker with a Champ

16. Write a Book

17. Visit CERN

18. Paint aurora borealis

19. Attend another NASA workshop

20. 6 pack abs in 6 months

21. Swim in Cenotes

22. Teach Coding to visually impaired

23. Spend a Week in a Jungle

24. Understand Vedic Astrology

25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

26. Visit LIGO.

27. Raise a horse

28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms

29. Work for Free Education

30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope

31. Learn KRIYA Yoga

32. Visit Antarctica 33. Help train Women in Self-defense

34. Shoot an Active Volcano pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Learn how to Farm

36. Teach dance to kids

37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer

38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book

39. Understand Polynesian astronomy

40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs

41. Play Chess with a Champion

42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

43 Visit St.Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna

44 Perform experiments of Cymatics

45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces

46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda

47 Learn to Surf

48 Work in AI & exponential

technologies

49 Learn Capoeira

50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

On Sunday afternoon, the actor's team shared a statement on behalf of his family. "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," read an excerpt from the statement.

According to news agency PTI, no suicide note was found and investigation is being conducted. "He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there," Manoj Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police, Western Region, told PTI.

After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography includes Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Mr Rajput was last seen in 2019's Drive and had a film called Dil Bechara ready for release before the coronavirus lockdown hit.

