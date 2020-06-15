Sushant Singh Rajput's Bucket List Of 50 Dreams, Documented In His Tweets

Highlights
- Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home
- He died at the age of 34
- The actor curated a bucket list of his dreams on Twitter
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, who was found dead in his Mumbai home on Sunday, had largely been a social media recluse. However, if there's one thing that the late actor documented on and off in social media posts, it was his "bucket list of 50 dreams" - a Twitter series that now serves as a reminder of the actor's lasting ambitions. In 2019, Sushant Singh Rajput curated a list of his biggest dreams that he wanted to accomplish. Mr Rajput's list of dreams ranged from training for Iron Man triathlon, to playing a cricket match left-handed. Some of them reflected his love for the cosmos. The Kai Po Che! actor wanted to learn Morse Code, wished to help children, wanted to learn about space, and dreamt of playing tennis with a champion tennis ball. His to-do-list also comprised doing a four clap push up. After the actor's death on Sunday, Twitter found a way to remember Sushant Singh Rajput and his big dreams.
Take a look at the tweets here:
My 50 DREAMS & counting...!— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
--------
1. Learn how to Fly a Plane 2. Train for IronMan triathlon
3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed
4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space.
6. Play tennis with a Champion
7. Do a Four Clap Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6
Some pertaining to wanderlust and others about philanthropic goals, Sushant Singh Rajput's bucket list had many dreams. Planting 1000 trees, meditating in Kailash, learning guitar and travelling through Europe by train, were just a few of them.
8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
9. Dive in a Blue-hole
10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment
11. Plant 1000 Trees
12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel
13. Send KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA
14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS
15. Play Poker with a Champ— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
16. Write a Book
17. Visit CERN
18. Paint aurora borealis
19. Attend another NASA workshop
20. 6 pack abs in 6 months
21. Swim in Cenotes
22. Teach Coding to visually impaired
23. Spend a Week in a Jungle
24. Understand Vedic Astrology
25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm
26. Visit LIGO.— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
27. Raise a horse
28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms
29. Work for Free Education
30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope
31. Learn KRIYA Yoga
32. Visit Antarctica 33. Help train Women in Self-defense
34. Shoot an Active Volcano pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206
Learn how to Farm— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
36. Teach dance to kids
37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer
38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book
39. Understand Polynesian astronomy
40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs
41. Play Chess with a Champion
42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij
43 Visit St.Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
44 Perform experiments of Cymatics
45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces
46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda
47 Learn to Surf
48 Work in AI & exponential
technologies
49 Learn Capoeira
50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl
On Sunday afternoon, the actor's team shared a statement on behalf of his family. "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," read an excerpt from the statement.
According to news agency PTI, no suicide note was found and investigation is being conducted. "He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there," Manoj Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police, Western Region, told PTI.
After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography includes Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Mr Rajput was last seen in 2019's Drive and had a film called Dil Bechara ready for release before the coronavirus lockdown hit.
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)