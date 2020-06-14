Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Instagram Post Was Written For His Late Mother. Read Here

A file photo of Sushant Singh Rajput. (courtesy sushantsinghrajput)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on Sunday afternoon in Mumbai. He was 34. The Kedarnath actor was largely a social media recluse. However, he did occasionally share thoughts on his accounts. Sushant Singh Rajput's last Instagram post, shared on June 3, was dedicated to his late mother, who died in 2002. Sushant shared a collage of his mother, juxtaposed with a picture of himself and captioned it poetically, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops, unending dreams carving an arc of smile and a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...Maa."

Post the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which was one of the biggest hits of Sushant Singh Rajput's career, the actor said in an interview to DNA that he wished his mother was alive to see his success. "It's not that I miss her only when something good or bad happens to me. I wouldn't lie but I am not incessantly thinking of her. I wish she was alive to see me succeed in life. I am sure she would have been really happy and proud of me. And maybe I would have been a different person than what I am now. The way I looked at things then and now, they are very different and I cannot go back to doing that," Sushant said.

Sushant Singh Rajput became a star after featuring in the popular TV soap Pavitra Rishta. His impressive filmography included hits as well critically acclaimed films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya among others. Sushant's last project was the 2019 Netflix film Drive.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)