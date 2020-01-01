Priyanka Chopra Sums Up Her 2019 With A Video Of Her Memorable Achievements

Priyanka Chopra in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

From being awarded by UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) to having her wax sculpture at New York's Madame Tussauds, actress Priyanka Chopra's 2019 was quite eventful and her latest Instagram post proves it. The 37-year-old actress shared a video on her social media profile, which summarises all the milestones she has achieved in the year that has gone by. The video, which begins with Priyanka having a hearty laugh, shows several snippets from 2019 that the actress is grateful for such as her posing beside her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in New York, clips from her American film Isn't It Romantic and snippets from Jonas Brothers' track Sucker, in which Priyanka shared screen space with her singer husband Nick Jonas for the first time.

That's not it, the clip also shows Priyanka's popular MET Gala and Cannes looks, her contribution as a goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, her speech at 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball (where she was rewarded for her contribution towards a number of social causes as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador for child rights, her memorable moments from her last film The Sky Is Pink and her photoshoot for a magazine cover, for which she trended for days.

Sharing the clip, Priyanka Chopra expressed gratitude and wrote: "Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you, God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra have several films in the pipeline such as Netflix's White Tiger, in which she will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Other than that, she will also feature in Robert Rodriguez's Netflix film We Can Be Heroes, which is a superhero movie for kids.