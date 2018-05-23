Priyanka Chopra Trolled For Visiting Refugee Camps In Bangladesh, Asked If She's Been To Indian Camps

Highlights
- Priyanka Chopra posted pictures from refugee camps in Bangladesh
- Some Instagram users gave her thumbs-up while others trolled her
- Priyanka Chopra is UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador for child rights
Priyanka Chopra, dressed in a white UNICEF T-shirt and covered her head with a scarf, can be seen interacting with the children in the pictures. In her latest post, Priyanka can be seen sipping from a bright pink kid's toy cup. Priyanka captioned the post: "It doesn't matter where a child is from or what his or her circumstances are. No child deserves a life without hope for the future. The world needs to care. We need to care. Please lend your support."
These are Priyanka's pictures from Bangladesh:
When Mansur Ali, 12 yrs old, first came to the Child Friendly Space (CFS) at the Balukhali camp, he was only drawing scenes of bloodshed and violence. Helicopters shooting at him and his friends playing soccer... or his village and home being on fire with burning bodies all around him.. Today, his drawings reflect a more hopeful story, one we would like all these children to have. Since the #Rohingya children have arrived in Cox's Bazar, they have been living in overcrowded camps with no real place that to call their own. Imagine a space that lets you forget your troubles and be a child again... even if its only for just a few hours a day. For the Rohingya children, over 300,000, in the camps in Bangladesh this is the only space that allows them to be kids. These Child Friendly Spaces created by @unicef give kids access to art, music, dance, sport, and counselling etc. The space has often proved to be very therapeutic, helping these kids deal with the horrific situations they faced.. the @unicef aid workers work tirelessly to make sure these children find their spirit again. It doesn't matter where a child is from or what his or her circumstances are... NO child deserves a life without hope for the future. The world needs to care. We need to care. Please lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #childrenuprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh
Across the river is Myanmar(Burma.) It's empty now, but a few months ago this area, known as "Sabrang," was filled with hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar. Their trip here was filled with many hardships and tremendous danger. Many of them made their journey on foot, walking for days through the hills, then floating across the Naf River or the Bay of Bengal on make shift boats...many of them injured, pregnant, elderly, etc. Their ordeal didn't end here...after entering Bangladesh, they would often have to wait for days, sleeping in the open fields with no food or water, for aid workers to reach them. For a lot of the Rohingya children, this ordeal will leave them scarred, physically and emotionally, for the rest of their lives. With your help, maybe these children can have a chance at a future...because right now, their future is bleak. The world needs to care. We need to care. Please lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #ChildrenUprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh
Here's what people said about Priyanka's post on Twitter:
This visit should be aimed at helping refugees and not just a selfie stunt .— Ahmed Raza (@KingAhmedRaza) May 21, 2018
Another "Useful Idiot" working for a elite-nexus, who turn BLIND-EYE TO GAZA, SYRIA. where worst killing happened few days back, since 2014.— Shivam Srivastava (@shivam_D12) May 21, 2018
The 35-year-old actress has been associated with UNICEF for the last ten years and was appointed UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador for child rights in 2016. She had visited Jordan last year to meet Syrian refugees.
On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan. She will also be seen in Hollywood films such as A Kid Like Jake featuring Jim Parsons and Isn't It Romantic?