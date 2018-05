Priyanka Chopra Trolled For Visiting Refugee Camps In Bangladesh, Asked If She's Been To Indian Camps

Priyanka Chopra at a refugee camp in Bangladesh. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

This visit should be aimed at helping refugees and not just a selfie stunt . — Ahmed Raza (@KingAhmedRaza) May 21, 2018

Another "Useful Idiot" working for a elite-nexus, who turn BLIND-EYE TO GAZA, SYRIA. where worst killing happened few days back, since 2014. — Shivam Srivastava (@shivam_D12) May 21, 2018

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy with her duties as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador for child rights in Bangladesh, was trolled for her philanthropic work. Priyanka visited Kutupalong and Balukhali refugee camps in Cox's Bazar and posted pictures on social media. Though her posts received adulation and over 6 lakh likes, there was a section of the Internet that trolled theactress saying her visit appeared to be a 'selfie stunt' and a 'publicity stunt.' Some Instagram users also slammed Priyanka for helping 'Muslim children' and asked her if she's ever visited the refugee camps in India. "Kashmiri Pandits are also there in your own country. Have you ever visited their camps?" read one comment. But that's just one part of the Internet. Some Instagram users cheered Priyanka and told her 'good job.'Priyanka Chopra, dressed in a white UNICEF T-shirt and covered her head with a scarf, can be seen interacting with the children in the pictures. In her latest post, Priyanka can be seen sipping from a bright pink kid's toy cup. Priyanka captioned the post: "It doesn't matter where a child is from or what his or her circumstances are. No child deserves a life without hope for the future. The world needs to care. We need to care. Please lend your support."These are Priyanka's pictures from Bangladesh:Here's what people said about Priyanka's post on Twitter:The 35-year-old actress has been associated with UNICEF for the last ten years and was appointed UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador for child rights in 2016. She had visited Jordan last year to meet Syrian refugees. Prior to her Bangladesh visit, Priyanka Chopra had attended the wedding of her friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Windsor Castle in London.On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan. She will also be seen in Hollywood films such asfeaturing Jim Parsons and