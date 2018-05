Priyanka Chopra Shares Highlights From Her Bangladesh Visit. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Priyanka Chopra, United Nations Children's Fund's (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassador for child rights, has been associated with a number of social causes and this time, the 35-year-old actress visited Kutupalong, a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh), which is one of the largest refugee camps in the world. The actress posted pictures from the field trip on Monday. In one photo, the Quantico actress , wearing a UNICEF t-shirt and with her head covered, can be seen interacting with the children. She met the children with a bright smile on her face.In her Instagram post, the actress wrote about the atrocities that the refugees have to face and she also requested her fans to support the children. She wrote: "These children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis, and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care. These kids are our future."Take a look at Priyanka's post here.Earlier on Monday, she tweeted a picture en route Bangladesh and wrote: "Follow my Instagram to share my experiences as I visit the #Rohingya #Refugee camps on this #UnicefFieldVisit. #ChildrenUprooted. The world needs to care. We need to care."Here's the post.The actress has been associated with the international welfare organization UNICEF for almost a decade and has worked towards causes pertaining to child rights, women rights and environment, to name a few. She visited Jordan last year, to meet Syrian refugees. Before beginning her Bangladesh tour, Priyanka Chopra attended her friend Meghan Markle's wedding in London. The formerstar married Britain's Prince Harry over the weekend. Here are pictures of Priyanka at the Windsor Castle : Priyanka Chopra awaits the release of her Hollywood filmsand. She will soon start filming her next, co-starring Salman Khan.