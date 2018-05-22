Priyanka Chopra Shares Highlights From Her Bangladesh Visit. See Pics

Highlights
- Priyanka Chopra visited a refugee camp in Bangladesh
- She posted pictures from the field trip on social media
- She is UNICEFs Goodwill Ambassador for child rights
In her Instagram post, the actress wrote about the atrocities that the refugees have to face and she also requested her fans to support the children. She wrote: "These children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis, and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care. These kids are our future."
Take a look at Priyanka's post here.
I'm in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh today for a field visit with UNICEF, to one of the largest refugee camps in the world. In the second half of 2017, the world saw horrific images of ethnic cleansing from the Rakhine State of Myanmar(Burma). This violence drove nearly 700,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh - 60% are children! Many months later they are still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong...even worse, when they will get their next meal. AND...as they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms...threatening to destroy all that they've built so far. This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight. Through their smiles I could see the vacancy in their eyes. These children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis, and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care. These kids are our future. Pls Lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #ChildrenUprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh Credit: @briansokol @hhhtravels
Earlier on Monday, she tweeted a picture en route Bangladesh and wrote: "Follow my Instagram to share my experiences as I visit the #Rohingya #Refugee camps on this #UnicefFieldVisit. #ChildrenUprooted. The world needs to care. We need to care."
Here's the post.
Follow my Instagram to share my experiences as I visit the #Rohingya#Refugee camps on this #UnicefFieldVisit. #ChildrenUprooted— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 21, 2018
The world needs to care. We need to care. @UNICEF@UNICEFBDpic.twitter.com/cBFy66V8dB
The actress has been associated with the international welfare organization UNICEF for almost a decade and has worked towards causes pertaining to child rights, women rights and environment, to name a few. She visited Jordan last year, to meet Syrian refugees.
