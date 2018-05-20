Priyanka Chopra Makes A Gorgeous Appearance At Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Wedding Reception. See Pics

Highlights
- Priyanka accentuated her look with a pair of statement danglers
- Priyanka attended the royal wedding as Meghan Markle's guest
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married at Windsor Castle
Take a look at what Priyanka Chopra wore to the royal wedding reception.
(In a word - Stunning. Isn't she looking gorgeous?)
For the wedding, Priyanka wore a lavender Vivienne Westwood skirt and blazer combo paired with a classy hat. She arrived with Meghan Markle's friends and her former co-actors from TV series Suits.
See pictures of Priyanka Chopra arriving for the royal wedding.
Priyanka also shared some fabulous pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their wedding and wrote a beautiful note for her friend. "You my friend, were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope," read an excerpt from Priyanka's post.
Take a look.
Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still.. that happened today.. You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.. seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes Made me so happy.. and tear up! I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always..
Last month, Priyanka had also written an essay for Meghan Markle for the Time Magazine's 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People.