Priyanka Chopra Makes A Gorgeous Appearance At Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Wedding Reception. See Pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra attended the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19 and later in the evening, she made yet another gorgeous appearance for their reception. Priyanka changed into a beige-coloured shimmery off-shoulder dress by Christian Dior and accentuated her look with a pair of statement danglers. Her stylist Mimi Cutrell shared several pictures of the actress before she made her way to the royal wedding reception. Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex now, have been friends for some time now. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married at Windsor Castle. Apart from Priyanka, stars like Oprah Winfrey, Serena William, George Clooney and David Beckham and several others had attended the royal wedding on Saturday.Take a look at what Priyanka Chopra wore to the royal wedding reception.(In a word - Stunning. Isn't she looking gorgeous?)For the wedding, Priyanka wore a lavender Vivienne Westwood skirt and blazer combo paired with a classy hat. She arrived with Meghan Markle's friends and her former co-actors from TV seriesSee pictures of Priyanka Chopra arriving for the royal wedding.Priyanka also shared some fabulous pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their wedding and wrote a beautiful note for her friend. "You my friend, were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope," read an excerpt from Priyanka's post.Take a look. Priyanka Chopra arrived in London for the royal wedding a day in advance and shared these pictures.Last month, Priyanka had also written an essay for Meghan Markle for the Time Magazine 's 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People.