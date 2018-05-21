One Last Look At Priyanka Chopra's Royal Wedding Pics

Priyanka Chopra attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding over the weekend

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 21, 2018 09:59 IST
117 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
One Last Look At Priyanka Chopra's Royal Wedding Pics

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka attended the royal wedding as Meghan Markle's guest
  2. She also shared a thank you note for her designers and stylist
  3. Priyanka had also attended their wedding reception
Actress Priyanka Chopra attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding over the weekend at St. George's Chapel in London. She was also a part of their wedding reception and for both the ceremonies, Priyanka Chopra was dressed to impress. The Quantico actress is Bangladesh-bound now (as revealed by her on her Instagram story), but she quickly posted some fabulous pictures from the royal wedding with some of the guests. Priyanka attended the royal wedding as Meghan Markle's (Duchess of Sussex now) guest. She also shared a thank you note for her designers and stylist. "And then she danced the night away... A very special thank you to Dior for making me sparkle," read an excerpt from Priyanka's post.
 


Please welcome the 'bridal crew.'
 
 

Bridal crew #squad

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on


 
 
 

Thank you @viviennewestwood @philiptreacy and @jimmychoo #harryandmeghan

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



For the wedding Priyanka had opted for a lavender Vivienne Westwood skirt and blazer combo, which she paired with a classy hat.
 
 

details. @priyankachopra

A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on



At the reception, Priyanka turned heads in a Christian Dior shimmery outfit.
 
 

@priyankachopra x @dior #styledbymimicuttrell

A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on



On Sunday, Priyanka shared some pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, soon after they got married and wrote, "Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still, that happened today.. You my friend, were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope."
 


Comments
Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle have been friends for some time now. Priyanka also wrote an essay for Meghan Markle for the Time Magazine's 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People.

Stars like Oprah Winfrey, Serena William, George Clooney, David Beckham and several others had attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on Saturday.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

priyanka chopraRoyal Weddingpriyanka chopra royal wedding

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................