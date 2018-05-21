One Last Look At Priyanka Chopra's Royal Wedding Pics

Highlights
- Priyanka attended the royal wedding as Meghan Markle's guest
- She also shared a thank you note for her designers and stylist
- Priyanka had also attended their wedding reception
For the wedding Priyanka had opted for a lavender Vivienne Westwood skirt and blazer combo, which she paired with a classy hat.
At the reception, Priyanka turned heads in a Christian Dior shimmery outfit.
On Sunday, Priyanka shared some pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, soon after they got married and wrote, "Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still, that happened today.. You my friend, were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope."
Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still.. that happened today.. You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.. seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes Made me so happy.. and tear up! I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always..
Stars like Oprah Winfrey, Serena William, George Clooney, David Beckham and several others had attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on Saturday.