Tabu Joins Salman Khan And Priyanka Chopra's Bharat. Details Here

Actress Tabu is now Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's new Bharat co-star. Director Ali Abbas Zafar announced on Twitter that Tabu will soon starting filming along with Salman and Priyanka. In a statement Ali Abbas Zafar said: "I've been a huge fan of Tabu's work and always wished to work with her. After several meetings with her, I'm happy it is finally happening with Bharat and am looking forward to the shoot." Ali Abbas Zafar will direct Tabu for the first time in Bharat, which is a remake of Korean film Ode To My Father. He has earlier directed Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan while he worked with Priyanka Chopra in Gunday.
Highlights
- Ali Abbas Zafar says he's looking forward to start filming
- This is Salman's third film with Ali Abbas Zafar
- Bharat is aiming for Eid 2019 release
Finally it's happening , so excited to work with you :) lots of love @tublb :) @Bharat_TheFilm@BeingSalmanKhan@priyankachopra@DishPatani@WhoSunilGroverpic.twitter.com/k1jNvRqglK— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 22, 2018
Salman Khan and Tabu last co-starred in Sohail Khan's Jai Ho, in which they played onscreen siblings. They've also co-starred in films such as Hum Saath-Saath Hai and Biwi No 1. However, Priyanka and Tabu will share the screen space for the first time.
Apart from Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Tabu, Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani will also be seen in Bharat. Last week, Disha tweeted that she's been roped in to play the role of a trapeze artiste in the movie:
Looking forward to step into the shoes of a #TrapezeArtiste ..— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) May 17, 2018
Thank you for this challenge @BeingSalmanKhan@aliabbaszafar@atulreellife@priyankachopra#Bharat it is!! pic.twitter.com/rW4TuIpvDe
CommentsIn Bharat, Salman Khan will be seen in five different looks spanning 60 years. The 52-year-old actor will reportedly also be depicted in his late 20s, for which the makers will recreate Salman Maine Pyaar Kiya look.
Bharat, which is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India. The film is expected to release on Eid next year.