Tabu Joins Salman Khan And Priyanka Chopra's Bharat. Details Here

Highlights Ali Abbas Zafar says he's looking forward to start filming This is Salman's third film with Ali Abbas Zafar Bharat is aiming for Eid 2019 release

Actress Tabu is now Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's newco-star. Director Ali Abbas Zafar announced on Twitter that Tabu will soon starting filming along with Salman and Priyanka. In a statement Ali Abbas Zafar said: "I've been a huge fan of Tabu's work and always wished to work with her. After several meetings with her, I'm happy it is finally happening withand am looking forward to the shoot." Ali Abbas Zafar will direct Tabu for the first time in, which is a remake of Korean film He has earlier directed Salman inandwhile he worked with Priyanka Chopra inSalman Khan and Tabu last co-starred in Sohail Khan's, in which they played onscreen siblings. They've also co-starred in films such asand. However, Priyanka and Tabu will share the screen space for the first time.Apart from Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Tabu,actress Disha Patani will also be seen in. Last week, Disha tweeted that she's been roped in to play the role of a trapeze artiste in the movie: In, Salman Khan will be seen in five different looks spanning 60 years. The 52-year-old actor will reportedly also be depicted in his late 20s, for which the makers will recreate Salmanlook., which is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India. The film is expected to release on Eid next year.