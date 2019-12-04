Priyanka Chopra Is A 'Full-On Desi Girl,' Per The White Tiger Co-Star Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao with Priyanka Chopra. (Image courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar Rao, who will be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger, is all praises for his co-star. According to Rajkummar, the Quantico actress is a "full-on desi girl (his words)." Rajkummar Rao interacted with the media on the sidelines of the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, where he told news agency IANS, "Priyanka has become a very dear friend of mine. I think she is very chilled out and the tag of 'Desi Girl', which has been given to her, is really apt. I think she is a full-on desi girl."

During the media interaction, Rajkummar Rao also described his experience of working with his co-star Adarsh Gourav and said that he is a "wonderful co-actor." He added, "Right now, we are shooting in Delhi. We are having a lot of fun. I feel that the film's director Ramin Bahrani and the entire team is really good."

The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The film will be directed by Ramin Bahrani and it will be co-produced by Netflix and Mukul Deora. The film went on floors in September, this year.

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the film Made In China, co-starring Mouni Roy. He also has Roohi Afza, opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Turram Khan, co-starring Nushrat Bharucha in the pipeline. He also featured Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, and Judgementall Hai Kya, co-starring Kangana Ranaut, this year.

(With inputs from IANS)